Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

