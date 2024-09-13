Abbrea Capital LLC Has $999,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,048 shares of company stock worth $99,493,359. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $686.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $659.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

