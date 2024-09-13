Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average is $162.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.69 billion, a PE ratio of 221.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

