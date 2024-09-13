Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 234 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

