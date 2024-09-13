Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 4,005 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.81.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

