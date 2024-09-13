ABCMETA (META) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.42

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $20,014.00 and $0.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013708 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,115.98 or 0.99797370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

