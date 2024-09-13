Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $9.02.
