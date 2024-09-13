ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE ABM opened at $49.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

