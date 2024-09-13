Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $16.72 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $17.40.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Steel Stocks to Buy for a Tarriff Tailwind
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.