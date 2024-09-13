Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $16.72 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $17.40.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

