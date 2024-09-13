Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.15

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.15 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 55.52 ($0.73). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 53.40 ($0.70), with a volume of 51,943 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.32 million, a PE ratio of -757.14 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 53,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £27,535.41 ($36,008.12). Insiders own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

