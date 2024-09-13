Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 18,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 2,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.
