Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 239.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

ACHL opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

