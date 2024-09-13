Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,458 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EA. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

EA stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.