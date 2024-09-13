Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Robert Half worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at about $8,176,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Robert Half by 145.6% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 45,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

