Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.42 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

PH opened at $587.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $560.42 and its 200-day moving average is $544.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

