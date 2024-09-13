Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.65 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.20 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

