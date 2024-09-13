Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.66 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $226,557,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS:CBOE opened at $210.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

