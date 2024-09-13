Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.