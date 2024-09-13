Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 3,613 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $181,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,664,216 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $152.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

