Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 12,773 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $78.40 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

