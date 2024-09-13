Adam Eltoukhy Sells 5,008 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $236,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,198.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09.

Samsara stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

