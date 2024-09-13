Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.87. 392,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,127,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $2,710,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 356.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

