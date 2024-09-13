Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.63-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 4.630-4.680 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $606.29.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

ADBE opened at $586.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

