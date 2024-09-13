Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 2.1%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $562.36 and last traded at $562.47. 587,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,145,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $574.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.35. The firm has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

