Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after acquiring an additional 199,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

