Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.67 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Atairos Partners GP Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,985,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 6,014,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 1,388,198 shares during the last quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVC Management Holdings II Ltd. now owns 81,610,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,785,000 after buying an additional 902,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,956,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,415 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

