Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Advantage Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.67 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.48.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Solutions
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.