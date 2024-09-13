AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) Trading 66.7% Higher

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

AERWINS Technologies Trading Up 27.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62.

AERWINS Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at AERWINS Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Shuhei Komatsu sold 140,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $70,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

