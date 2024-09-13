Aevo Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Aevo has a total market cap of $295.75 million and approximately $24.56 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Aevo token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,052,765.7456017 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.34118861 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $21,121,338.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

