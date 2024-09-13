AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) received a C$12.00 target price from stock analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGF Management

AGF Management Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AGF Management stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$7.89. 15,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,446. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other AGF Management news, Director Cybele Negris bought 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,246.45. In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,833.75. Also, Director Cybele Negris purchased 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.86 per share, with a total value of C$40,246.45. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,185 shares of company stock worth $432,663 in the last 90 days. 18.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.