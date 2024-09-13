agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 503,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,953,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 84.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in agilon health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in agilon health by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,902,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

