Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $82.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

