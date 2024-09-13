Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $82.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.38.
A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of AEM stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.