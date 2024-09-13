Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,044 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 94,338 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,588,000 after buying an additional 451,814 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

