Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Air T Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.10 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.74.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.61%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
