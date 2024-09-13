Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Air T Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.10 on Friday. Air T has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.61%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Free Report ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.29% of Air T worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.