AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 431.8% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.95 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

