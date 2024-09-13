AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 431.8% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.95 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
