Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.37

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$28.37 and last traded at C$28.01, with a volume of 422153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.86.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.0703561 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$386,193.50. In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total transaction of C$440,220.00. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$386,193.50. Insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,878 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

