Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up to $78.62

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.62, but opened at $90.21. Albemarle shares last traded at $87.58, with a volume of 1,792,259 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.