Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.68. Alector has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative return on equity of 102.63% and a negative net margin of 290.66%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $53,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,948,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,880.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at $304,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $286,013 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alector by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

