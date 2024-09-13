Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.1 %

ARE opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.