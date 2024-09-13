Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading Up 1.2%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 4,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Company Profile

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

