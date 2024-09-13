Algorand Price Hits $0.13 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $22.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00041328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,243,451,205 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

