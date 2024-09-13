Algorand Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $22.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,112,263 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

