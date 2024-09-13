Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.68 and last traded at $84.00. Approximately 2,863,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,418,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $329,367,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

