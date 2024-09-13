Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Allbirds

In other news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $29,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $522,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,742 shares of company stock valued at $68,404. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,141. Allbirds has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.