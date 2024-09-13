Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 13th

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IVAL opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.
About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
