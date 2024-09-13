Alphabet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 162,934 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 121,023 call options.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $158.37. 16,708,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,199,736. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.83.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,867 shares of company stock worth $34,218,581. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.