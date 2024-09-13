AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 3.4%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 17,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 140,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

AlTi Global Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 27,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,012,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,855.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,012,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,855.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,725.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 68,597 shares of company stock worth $269,227 and sold 180,668 shares worth $740,456. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

