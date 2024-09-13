Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.61. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

