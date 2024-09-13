Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.60

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.60 and last traded at C$24.55, with a volume of 24442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.47.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ALS
Altius Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.333002 EPS for the current year.
Altius Minerals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.13%.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
