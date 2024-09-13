Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.86

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and traded as high as $69.25. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 22,161 shares trading hands.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.6456 dividend. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

