Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Up 87.7% in August

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ambow Education Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 5,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,051. Ambow Education has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

